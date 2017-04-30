Severe storms: Fire chief struck by car included in death toll

CANTON, Texas (AP) -- The Latest on severe weather in parts of the U.S. (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

The death of a north-central Arkansas fire chief struck by a vehicle while heavy thunderstorms moved through the state is being included in the state's count of weather-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to five.

Arkansas State Police say Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Decker died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 25 near Quitman, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Whitney Green says the other deaths include one woman killed Saturday night when a tree fell on her mobile home. There also were two fatalities in Washington County, including one person who was found dead after a water rescue effort.

Green says two children in Madison County remain missing after they were trapped in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters.

------

7:55 p.m.

Authorities in Mississippi have confirmed the death of a second person from severe weather moving across the state.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Sunday that a child from Rankin County, a suburb about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) east of Jackson, died from electric shock in floodwater.

Mississippi officials didn't immediately release any other details about the child's death.

Officials also didn't release details of the first death reported near Durant, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) northeast of Jackson.

Across the U.S., 12 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.

--------

7:10 p.m.

A 2-year-old girl in Tennessee has died after being struck by a heavy, metal soccer goal post that was blown over by high winds.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted on its Twitter page on Sunday evening that Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Middle Tennessee was hit by a strong line of storms that knocked down trees and power lines earlier Sunday.

Across the U.S., 11 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.