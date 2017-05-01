Facebook CEO visits family farm in Blanchardville, restaurant in Madison

BLANCHARDVILLE/MADISON (WKOW) -- Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Wisconsin Sunday, stopping by a family farm and then heading to Madison for brats.

Zuckerberg pledged to meet people in all 50 states by the end of this year. He apparently had never been to Wisconsin until Sunday, when he first stopped at the Gant family farm in Blanchardville. Zuckerberg posted photos on his public Facebook page, showing him driving a tractor, feeding a calf and having dinner with the Gant Family.

Later in the evening, Zuckerberg ended up at State Street Brats in Madison after getting recommendations from Facebook users. He said he ordered two brats and cheese curds.