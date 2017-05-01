Protests against Sheriff Clarke Monday as he's eyed for job in Trump administration

Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.

This all ties into the Day Without Immigrants protests today, they're happening all over the nation. But immigrant groups in Wisconsin are connecting those protests to their displeasure with Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, and his efforts to participate in a program that would make local law enforcement more like federal officers when it comes to immigration.

Voces de la Frontera claims this program from the Department of Homeland Security would legalize racial profiling, because officers could stop, question, and detain people based on how they look. The 287(g) program would expand the power of local agencies to basically act as immigration officers.

This comes on the heels of the sheriff being considered for a position in the Trump administration in the Department of Homeland Security.

You may remember Clarke's visit to Trump Tower when the president was starting the search for his cabinet. Clarke would be appointed as the assistant secretary at the DHS Office of Partnership and Engagement, which coordinates efforts between state, local, and tribal law enforcement.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this isn't a done deal yet. Sheriff Clarke's background check has been finished. If he's chosen, he won't need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Of course this is also connected to the May Day rallies across the nation. In Milwaukee, at least 100 businesses will close in protest of Sheriff Clarke, and to symbolize the Day Without Immigrants. There are buses leaving from all over the state to be at the march in Milwaukee at noon.