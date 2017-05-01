Thousands expected for May Day march in Milwaukee

Workers and activists are marking May Day around the world with marches and rallies for better pay and working conditions.

In Wisconsin, buses from around the state will deliver participants to Milwaukee for an immigration march sponsored by Voces de la Frontera and other organizations.

Voces de la Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz says hundreds of cities will see marches and actions, and many organizations have endorsed the call for a general strike led by immigrants and workers.

The organization expects thousands to strike and withdraw children from school in Wisconsin while hundreds of businesses close to join the march In Milwaukee.