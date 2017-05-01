Florida teen finishes teddy bears in honor of Detective Jason We - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Florida teen finishes teddy bears in honor of Detective Jason Weiland

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
Patrick O'Grady Patrick O'Grady
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A touching memento from a Florida teen to Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland's daughters is complete.

Weiland's uniform was made into keepsakes that his family can hold on to forever.

Blue Line Bears transforms fallen officers' uniforms into teddy bears. The nonprofit organization's founder is also the daughter of an officer.

She used Weiland's uniform which was stitched, stuffed, and sewed into something his family can hold dear.

"It's kind of a piece of him since he wore these uniform shirts almost every day," Megan O'Grady, the founder of Blue Line Bears said. "So it's a keepsake and just a way to remember him for the amazing person that he was and what he did every day."

The organization is funded through donations, so the teddy bears will come at no cost to Weiland's family.

Weiland was killed in the line of duty March 22nd.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.