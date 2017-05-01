Central Wisconsin man heads for 'Epic 5' triathlon - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Central Wisconsin man heads for 'Epic 5' triathlon

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A central Wisconsin man departed for Hawaii where he'll take part in a race of epic proportions.


Chad Esker of Mosinee left Monday to complete in the “Epic 5” 700 mile triathlon.

People lined the halls at the Woodson YMCA in Weston for a sendoff, where they placed lays around his neck as he walked by. Kids held “Good Luck” signs and gave him epic high-fives.

The sendoff was more than expected, Esker said.


“I came walking down, I felt like I was getting married as they were walking me down the hall,” Esker said.

The crowd blared “Don't Stop Believing” as a part of his good-bye.

The race starts Friday. Newsline 9's Brianna Hollis will be keeping up with Esker's journey. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

