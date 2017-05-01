Former D.C. Everest grad headed to compete for Miss USA title

A former D.C. Everest grad will compete for the title of Miss USA 2017.

Skylar Witte is the current title holder of Miss Wisconsin USA.

She leaves Tuesday for Las Vegas where she will have fittings, rehearsals and appearances.

Witte is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she is studying political science and communications/rhetorical studies.

Miss Wisconsin USA will be rooming with Miss Alaska, Alyssa London, who is the oldest contestant in the pageant. Witte is the youngest at the age of 19.

Monday she visited her former dance team at D.C. Everest High School and talk to them about her platform of positivity and goal-setting.

She said that she is truly honored to represent Wisconsin in Las Vegas.

"I love that I have had the opportunity to meet so many people across the state especially in this northern Wisconsin, central Wisconsin area," Wittee said. "So, I hope that I can make people proud. Just when they are looking at their TV to be like I know that girl, that's our girl."

You can see her hit the national stage on May 14th on Fox at 6 p.m.