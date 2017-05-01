Wausau man pleads guilty to secretly videotaping women, girls

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 39-year-old Wausau man accused if secretly filming a woman in the shower at his home, people who visited and "under the dress" of a woman at the Woodson YMCA as his daughter took a swimming lesson was convicted Monday of eight charges.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, Ryan Rouse pleaded guilty to four felonies, including possession of child pornography, and four misdemeanors, including invading someone's privacy using a surveillance device.

Prosecutors dropped eight other charges in the deal, including four felony counts of possessing child pornography and a drug charge.

Rouse is to be sentenced Aug. 17. Prosecutors say they will recommend he be sentenced to six years in prison.

"We wanted him to plead guilty to at least one count for each of the known victims we could identify," Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Molly Lawrence said.

Police say Rouse began secretly taping women and girls in 2014.

Investigators say they found videos he recorded of a woman in the shower and a young girl getting undressed in his home and a video clip taken under the skirt of a woman at the YMCA.