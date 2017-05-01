Judge sets $75,000 cash bond for accused Merrill child abuser - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge sets $75,000 cash bond for accused Merrill child abuser

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MERRILL (WAOW) - A judge Monday ordered a 23-year-old Merrill man accused of abusing a one-year-old child jailed on a $75,000 cash bond, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Isaiah Stadler is charged with three felonies - first-degree reckless injury, child abuse that recklessly causes great harm and neglecting a child - in the March 15 incident at a rural home.

Prosecutors say Stadler had been responsible for watching the child before the child was brought to a hospital with bleeding on the brain, bruising on the arms and hair missing from the back of the head, injuries medical experts diagnosed as consistent with abusive head trauma.

Stadler's preliminary hearing for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charges is May 8, according to court records.

