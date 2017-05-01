Businesses fed up with screeching, pooping seagulls

A surge in the seagull population is making a mess for business owners, particularly for Exec Park, the long-term parking service near the airport.

The owners of the family-operated business said vehicles there are just covered in seagull droppings, a toxic substance that can damage paint finishes.

"They are pooping on everything," said Tracy Shimetz.

Everywhere you look in the Exec Park lot, you see bird droppings. Not far away, you can also see and hear hundreds of seagulls.

"It’s like something out of a horror story, "The Birds," said Shimetz, referring to the classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

Shimetz said the seagulls set up shop on a vacant building behind her business when the weather warmed up a bit. Poop isn't the only problem. There's also the noise.

"The screeching is just unbearable. You almost have to cover your ears. When they all start flying, you have to cover ears because it's so loud back here," she said.

Shimetz said nearby businesses, like hotels, are being affected. The birds fly near the rooms, and she surmises the noise must be a nuisance to guests.

Shimetz isn't sure who can help, but she says something needs to be done.

"There has to be some way of getting rid of them. I know that you don't want to kill them, but there's got to be a way to trap them or a place where they can go to be in a safe place,"

Park Exec makes sure to wash every car before customers come to pick them up.