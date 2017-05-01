Rhinelander native offered city's police chief job - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rhinelander native offered city's police chief job

Posted:

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Oneida County Sheriff's Capt. Lloyd Gauthier is the latest choice to become Rhinelander's new police chief.

The Rhinelander Police and Fire Commission recommended Gauthier for job Monday, moving the decision to the city council's finance committee to negotiate a salary, authorities said. The city council must eventually approve the hiring, expected at the May 8 meeting.

In March, the commission named Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser to replace Mike Steffes, who resigned to work for the state Department of Justice, but Funkhouser turned down the offer after he and the city could not agree on a salary.

The other finalist was interim Police Chief Ron Lueneburg.

Todd McEldowney, chairman of Police and Fire Commission, said Gauthier stood out because of his positive attitude and his sincere nature. "He has shown loyalty to Northwoods law enforcement," McEldowney said about Gauthier's 27 years in the business. 

Gauthier worked for the police department until 2002 before moving to the sheriff's department. He was born and raised in Rhinelander.

According to city leaders, Gauthier was offered $79,000 to $85,500 annually.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.