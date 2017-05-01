Rhinelander native offered city's police chief job

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - Oneida County Sheriff's Capt. Lloyd Gauthier is the latest choice to become Rhinelander's new police chief.

The Rhinelander Police and Fire Commission recommended Gauthier for job Monday, moving the decision to the city council's finance committee to negotiate a salary, authorities said. The city council must eventually approve the hiring, expected at the May 8 meeting.

In March, the commission named Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser to replace Mike Steffes, who resigned to work for the state Department of Justice, but Funkhouser turned down the offer after he and the city could not agree on a salary.

The other finalist was interim Police Chief Ron Lueneburg.

Todd McEldowney, chairman of Police and Fire Commission, said Gauthier stood out because of his positive attitude and his sincere nature. "He has shown loyalty to Northwoods law enforcement," McEldowney said about Gauthier's 27 years in the business.

Gauthier worked for the police department until 2002 before moving to the sheriff's department. He was born and raised in Rhinelander.

According to city leaders, Gauthier was offered $79,000 to $85,500 annually.