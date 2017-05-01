Former Newman, Marathon coach Weinkauf hired as Wausau West girls coach

Veteran basketball coach Tom Weinkauf is getting back in the game.

The six-time WIAA state champion head coach will take over the girls basketball program at Wausau West, the school announced Monday. He takes over for Jason Teske, who announced his resignation from the girls' basketball position at Wausau West after three seasons.

Weinkauf last coached the Newman Catholic girls program in 2014. He won state titles with the Cardinals in 2002, 2010 and 2011. Newman also recorded runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2006.

Prior to his work in girls basketball, Weinkauf coached the Marathon boys for 12 years. He led the Red Raiders to a rare "three-peat" in the 70s, when they won back-to-back-to-back state championships in 1975, '76 and '77.

Weinkauf is believed to be one of only two coaches to win WIAA state championships in both boys and girls basketball. The other is Jim Meyers, who guided the Barneveld boys program to a state title this past March after leading the Golden Eagles' girls to five gold balls.

Weinkauf was elected into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997. He has an overall coaching record of 571-120, along with the six state championships and 15 overall WIAA State Tournament appearances.

The Warriors finished second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference last season, posting a 14-8 overall record (9-3 in WVC play). They will also return four of their top five leading scorers, including soon-to-be junior Maddie Schires, who earned first-team All-Conference honors as a sophomore (19.1 points per game).

