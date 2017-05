SHAWANO (WAOW) - A 38-year-old Pulaski man was killed when his pickup truck was rear-ended by a van on state Highway 29 near Shawano, the Shawano County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Mark Kanzenbach died in the crash that happened about 8 a.m. Saturday about one mile west of Highway 22, just south of Shawano, Deputy Brad Schultz said.

The van was driven by a 39-year-old Manitowoc man, Schultz said.

No other details were released.