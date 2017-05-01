Inquest jury recommends criminal charges against 7 Milwaukee jail staffers

Criminal charges should be filed against seven Milwaukee County Jail staffers in connection with the April 2016 dehydration death of inmate Terrill Thomas, an inquest jury said Monday.

After hearing testimony for more than a week, the six jurors took just about 90 minutes to reach their decision. There was no defense and prosecutors are not required to follow the jury's advisory verdict.

The ruling came after the final day of testimony in which it was revealed that two other inmates at the facility had the water to their cells shut off in the days following Thomas' death.

"This isn't the first time this happened. This is a pattern," Assistant District Attorney Kurt Bentley said.

Prosecutors presented jurors with jail logs showing that both inmates Joseph Benson and Jamie McGee, were deprived of water within a month of Thomas dying after he spent seven days alone in a cell without water, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

"How can this happen? How can this happen one week after Mr. Thomas died?" Bentley said, his voice rising as he questioned Brandy Solomon, a shift captain at the Milwaukee County Jail.

Jail logs indicate that Solomon ordered the water turned off in the Benson case, but she repeatedly denied it while on the stand.

"I was never aware of the water being turned off, period," she said.

McGee had his water turned off three weeks after Thomas' death. In both cases it wasn't clear when it was turned back on.

Milwaukee's medical examiner concluded five months after Thomas' death that he had died of "profound dehydration." Thomas' death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff's officials have said Thomas' water was shut off after he stuffed a mattress in a toilet to flood his previous cell. In the subsequent cases, the inmates were both being punished for covering the window to their cells with a blanket and refusing to take it down.

Sheriff David Clarke runs the jail, but he has not been the target of the inquest. He has repeatedly declined to comment on Thomas' death aside from highlighting the inmate's criminal record.

Thomas' family has said he was having a mental breakdown when police arrested him April 14, 2016, for shooting a man in front of his parents' house and later firing a gun inside a casino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.