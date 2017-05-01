Shooting in Dallas began as neighbor dispute

DALLAS (AP) -- The Latest on the Dallas shooting that left a paramedic critically injured (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Dallas police say a shooting that critically wounded a paramedic started as a dispute between two neighbors.

Interim Police Chief David Pughes said the suspected gunman was found dead in a Dallas home Monday as officers searched the neighborhood following the paramedic's shooting.

Investigators say the paramedic was among those responding to a shooting reported in the neighborhood east of downtown around 11: 30 a.m.

Authorities say that as emergency responders treated a civilian who'd been shot, another person approached, opened fire and critically injured the paramedic.

Pughes says the suspected shooter and the man found shot in the street were "both neighbors, and it was a dispute between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting."

A second person also was found dead in the home, though no details have been released about that person.

------

4:15 p.m.

Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a local home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic.

Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference Monday that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting.

Authorities say the paramedic was shot and critically wounded while helping a shooting victim.

Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released.

The mayor says the threat is over in the neighborhood.

------

4 p.m.

Authorities are searching a Dallas neighborhood for a suspect who they believe shot and critically injured a paramedic who was helping a shooting victim.

Dozens of police vehicles have swarmed the largely residential area east of downtown. Police say they believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.

A 33-year-old woman told The Associated Press that her mother lives in the neighborhood and saw SWAT teams arrive Monday, though she didn't hear any gunfire

Brenda Salazar says she called her mother and headed to the area after hearing about the shooting on the radio.

She says her mother told her she didn't hear any shooting but "saw the SWAT guys and police setting up and going into the neighborhood."

While waiting in the shade of a gas station sign across the street from a police barricade, Salazar says her mother was OK and is watching the news, "but this stuff happens here all the time."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying his prayers were going out to all of those affected.