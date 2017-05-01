Aging infrastructure causes road collapses in Marathon Co.

Aging infrastructure is to blame for two road collapses in the Wausau area over the last two weeks.

According to the City of Wausau, last week on River Drive, a sewage line burst that caused dirt to enter the pipe and compromise the stability of the road which led to the road partially collapsing.

"Aging infrastructure in the City of Wausau is not uncommon," said City Engineer Allen Wesolowski. "Infrastructure is only going to get older."

The pipe that caused the sinkhole was installed in the 1930s.

County Road N-N remains closed indefinitely after collapsing on April 20.

According to the Marathon County Highway Department, a roughly 30-year-old metal culvert passing under the road was compromised by wet weather which forced the road to buckle.

Project Superintendent Kevin Lang said the department was planning on fixing the structure this summer, but will now have to be completely replaced with a concrete culvert.

"Mother nature kind of beat us to it," he said.

Lang adds that the new concrete culvert will be structurally sound for 80 years.

The City of Wausau estimates that the repairs on River Drive will cost between $30,000 to $40,000.

The Marathon County Highway Department declined comment on the estimated cost on Highway N-N at this time.