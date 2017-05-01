Wausau purse auction raises money for community - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau purse auction raises money for community

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Hundreds of people put their purses to good use Monday evening in Wausau at the Jefferson Street Inn.

Bags full of goodies were auctioned off during Power of the Purse, an event put on by United Way Women in Action.

The money raised goes back to the community to help people in need. Proceeds from this event will support Rebecca’s
Closet, Project Step-Up and Christmas for Mommies.

One of the special items auctioned off was a purse once used by Sara Quirt Sann, one of the victims killed in the March shooting spree. It sold for $2,600.

Organizers said in 2016 the event raised $25,000. They were hoping to collect even more this year.

