SPECIAL REPORT: 911 Abuse

Police and fire departments across the entire country are ready to respond to any emergency at the drop of a dime, however, they need to weed through all of the nuisance calls they see on a regular basis.

About one in five 911 calls are considered a "nuisance," according to data from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office.

For the Wausau Fire Department, the nuisance calls are continuously rising year after year. The men and women from Wausau Fire must be ready to respond regardless of the call, or the cost it can have on the department and taxpayers of Wausau.

In this Special Report: 911 nightmares, Newsline 9's Daniel Keith takes a look at some of these calls that emergency responders must put up with on a regular basis.

From nosebleeds, to being held hostage by a pet cat, Newsline 9 dives deeper into the problem on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 p.m.