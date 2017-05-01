After drafting three RBs, Packers release Michael and Jackson

After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael.

Jackson signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent prior to last season. He spent five games on the practice squad before elevated to the active roster. Jackson appeared in three games and made one start. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16.

The Packers picked Michael up off waivers from the Seahawks on Nov. 16, 2016. He saw action in six regular-season games and three postseason contests.