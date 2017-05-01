After drafting three RBs, Packers release Michael and Jackson - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

After drafting three RBs, Packers release Michael and Jackson

Posted:
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

After drafting three running backs this weekend, the Packers cleared room on the roster by releasing veterans Don Jackson and Christine Michael. 

Jackson signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent prior to last season. He spent five games on the practice squad before elevated to the active roster. Jackson appeared in three games and made one start. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16.

The Packers picked Michael up off waivers from the Seahawks on Nov. 16, 2016. He saw action in six regular-season games and three postseason contests.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.