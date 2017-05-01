Monroe Co. man pleads not guilty on 12th OWI charge

A Monroe County man faced a judge Monday on his 12th OWI charge.

Robert Radl was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids April 18 with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit to drive.

He's not alone with his high number of OWI offenses. According to WisDOT, 120 drivers had at least 10 OWI arrests in 2015.

The double-digit offense have some questioning how the state deals with drunk drivers.

"He obviously has a problem it has to be dealt with somehow, some way," said Peggy Olbrantz, the coordinator for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Marathon County. "It's not being dealt with, otherwise he wouldn't be drinking and driving yet. It's just a joke. Everybody from other states can't believe how lax our drunk driving laws are."

Meanwhile, prosecutors believe the state does crack down aggressively on drunk driving.

"I've heard that perspective that we're lenient," said Sydney Brubacher, an assistant district attorney in Marathon County. "And I think that's ridiculous. I think that comes from someone with an agenda."

He said people immediately think of jail time and license revocation, but there are more ramifications that may not be as visible to the public."

"People in general focus on the jail in OWIs and that's not the most devastating thing I see," said Brubacher. "When people come in and they plead out and they find out they're going to have the ignition interlock device for one year, two years, three years - and how much that costs."

Radl will return to court in July.