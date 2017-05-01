Most Wisconsin farmers hit by trade dispute have new buyers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin agriculture officials say most Wisconsin farmers whose Canada market evaporated in a trade dispute have new buyers.

Officials said Monday that 56 of the 58 affected Wisconsin farms had found new buyers.

Grassland Dairy had told several farmers it would stop buying their milk beginning May 1. That's because the Greenwood-based milk processor had lost its Canadian customers for ultra-filtered milk, a high-protein ingredient used in cheese production.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue providing support to the affected Wisconsin dairy farmers still seeking buyers.

The impacted farms in Wisconsin ranged in size from 12 cows to 3,200 cows. Many said they'd have no choice but to sell their cows if they didn't find new buyers for their milk.