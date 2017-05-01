Taylor Co. community rallies against meth

A growing drug problem throughout central Wisconsin has community members banding together and taking action. Organizations in Taylor County held a march against meth Monday evening.

Some parents said they didn't know how bad the problem was until it hit too close to home.

"It has really detrimentally torn our family apart," said Medford resident Tammy Renly. "My oldest son is 23, he's currently serving a prison sentence, he's a meth user, he's an addict and he's a dealer."

Tammy said her son has been using drugs since he was 12 years old.

"He's used everything including heroin, but meth has been the last three years and he got pretty heavy into it this last time including dealing from our house," said Renly. "You feel helpless, you try everything you can."

Tammy isn't alone, many share similar stories.

"Probably the worst I've seen it, and it's only getting worse," said Taylor County detective Amus Balsis. "More and more people are being exposed to this and it's raising all kinds of other dangers in our community."

The solution isn't always an easy answer.

"Hopefully we can get people to stop before they start and educate them," said Balsis. "It's emotionally draining for me and others seeing this."

Tammy said she hasn't given up home that her son can still turn his life around.

"You feel like it, you want to, but you can't, because there are people out there who are beating it," said Tammy.