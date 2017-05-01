Wausau officials tour east riverfront

The city of Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee took a closer look Monday at the East Riverfront Development.



Director Bill Duncanson led members around the area, highlighting the completion of bridges and paths. He also said that there is still a lot left to do.



Plans call for several more structures, play areas for children, and different climbing areas.



City leaders said the area lives up to expectations.

"I am so impressed with this, it's really going to be good," said Parks & Recreation Committee Chairperson Pat Peckham. "It's going to be real transformation for this area and really an area of the city that we're going to take a lot of pride in."



Peckham also said that the remaining work to be done will be expensive to complete, but that the city is committed to doing it.



The timeline for the project will be decided by upcoming Wausau budget decisions; at least two years of further development is expected.