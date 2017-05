Fire crews extinguished flames at the Wolf's Sawmill in Spencer overnight.

The Spencer Fire Department responded to a call just before 11:30 p.m. of a small fire at the sawmill. Spencer Fire says a small fire started when a conveyor belt malfunctioned which grew in size when sawdust fell on top of the belt.

The fire began where logs are transported into the mill. Damage was limited to the machine which carries logs at that entrance.

No injuries were reported and all fire crews have returned to their station.