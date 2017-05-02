Report: Troops complained about nude photo sharing last year

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Concern is growing across the military about inappropriate social media behavior by those in uniform.

In April, sexually explicit photos of female and male Marines were discovered being shared on a secret Facebook page.

Months before, service members complained about a similar issue in an anonymous Defense Department survey on sexual assault and harassment.

The Pentagon says that nearly 6,200 military members say that sexually explicit photos of them were taken or shared against their will by someone from work. And they say it made them "uncomfortable, angry or upset."

More than 22,000 service members say they were upset or angry when someone at work showed or sent them pornography

Across the services, in both cases, female Marines made up the largest percentage of women who complained.