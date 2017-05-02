Police: 2 suspects, one a teen, use gun to take pizza from delivery driver

Madison police are looking for a 14-year-old and another man who robbed a pizza delivery driver Monday night.

Officers say the victim was held up around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway while he was delivering a pizza. As he parked his vehicle, two suspects began walking toward him from the building. Police say the two tried to pay for the pizza with fake money.

Then one suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the delivery driver. The suspects took the pizza and ran behind the building.

The victim was not hurt and he was able to give officers a description:

The first suspect was an African-American male with dark skin, 14-years-old, about 5'5" and skinny. He was wearing dark clothing and a winter cap.

The second suspect was older, in his 20s, an African-American male with light skin. He had what was described as a "dirty mustache," ear-length dreadlocks and was also wearing dark clothing.

Officers canvassed the area, but were not able to find the two suspects.