Contractor, panels used in leaky Minneapolis stadium are involved in new Bucks arena

Similar zinc panels that were used on the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are being used in the construction of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, and the same contractor is involved in their installation, our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has learned.

The zinc panels used in Minneapolis have proved problematic. Last summer and again in December, some panels were ripped off by storm winds. The 66,200-seat stadium is also prone to leaking.

The new Milwaukee arena will have 317,000 square feet of the VMZINC and Centria metal wall panels constructed by MG McGrath on the exterior. They'll be installed by the general contractor for the project, Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction, the same company that built the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium.

Derek Cunz, a senior vice president for Mortenson, said the zinc panel system in Minneapolis is "a completely different system" from the one that will be used on the new Bucks arena. Additionally, he said officials "have tested mock-ups for air, water, and wind infiltration."

Tom Bond, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Center District, said late Monday afternoon that they're monitoring construction and looking out for taxpayers.

Bond said the zinc panel system being used here in Milwaukee "is near foolproof."

In a statement, Bucks spokesman Mark Rosenberg said team officials are working closely with their partners to ensure the building is made safely and efficiently and that they have "complete confidence that all elements of the arena design are sound and consistent with industry standards."

The Milwaukee County Executive's office said it is researching the issue and referred WISN 12 NEWS to the mayor's office and the city officials which are overseeing construction of the new arena.

The mayor’s office has not yet responded.