Wisconsin Red Cross sends help for severe weather relief

Wisconsin Red Cross sends help for severe weather relief

Posted:
NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

The American Red Cross is on the ground in seven states, helping people affected by recent severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes.

13 trained responders from Wisconsin are being deployed to help, including two from North Central Wisconsin, according to the American Red Cross

Tom Osowski, a damage assessor, flies from Central Wisconsin Airport Wednesday to check out the damage in flood ravaged Missouri.

235 people stayed in shelters Monday night, because the flooding forced them from their homes, according to the American Red Cross. 

The situation is expected to worsen as the Meramec River continues to rise.

Help will also be sent to Illinois, Arkansas,Texas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and New York. 

You can help the victims of severe weather by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift.

