Wausau police select new K-9 for drug enforcement

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wausau Police Department announced Tuesday it's newest member of the K-9 unit.

Officer Mark Kurtzhals visited Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana where he selected Rio, a two-year-old chocolate lab, Wausau Police said in a Facebook post.

Rio traveled to Indiana from Brazil to be selected. She will travel to Wausau for a brief stay before heading back to Indiana for three weeks of training, the post said.

Rio will work on drug detection with in the department. She and Kurtzhals will work to address the drug problem in the area, police said.

Rio will be out on patrol with Kurtzhals as early as next month.

