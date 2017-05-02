Wisconsin Assembly OKs education plan bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly has approved a bill that would inject the Legislature into the writing of a school accountability plan.

The proposal comes after the state Department of Public Instruction released a draft school accountability plan on Friday. Every state is required to submit one to the federal government by Sept. 18.

Wisconsin's plan calls for cutting the achievement and graduation gaps in half within six years. That would require dramatic improvements in non-white student performance.

The bill requires the education department to respond to any concerns about the plan raised by member of the Legislature's education committees.

Opponents say it's not necessary because legislator feedback has been solicited for months.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. It now goes to the state Senate.

