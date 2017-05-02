Janet Jackson addresses split from husband, heading back on tour

Janet Jackson not only addressed her recent split from her husband Wissam Al Mana on social media Monday, she also told fans she's going back on tour.

The pop icon, 50, gave birth to her first child Eissa earlier in the year.

After admitting that she has "put on a few" since having her baby, Janet announced in a video posted online, "I'm continuing my tour as I promised."

She also said her baby is "so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet."

Janet put her "Unbreakable" tour on hold last year when she became pregnant. And while she's resuming touring, it will be with a different focus.

"I decided to change the name of the tour: 'State of the World Tour,'" she said. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

In the video she also acknowledges her split with husband Wissam Al Mana. "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands," she said.

She ended the video by saying, "I cannot wait to see you on stage Sept. 7."