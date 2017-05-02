Harley-Davidson, Sailor Jerry to give away 22 custom bikes

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN)-- Harley-Davidson is giving away nearly two dozen customized motorcycles with the help of another American company.

Twenty-two bikes were on display at the Harley-Davidson museum in Milwaukee Tuesday morning as part of the announcement of the multi-year partnership between Harley-Davidson and Sailor Jerry's Spice Rum.

Sailor Jerry's had artists from all over the country design and paint the bikes. Sailor Jerry -- aka Norman Collins -- was a tattoo artist who lived in Hawaii from the 1930s until the 1970s and is widely considered one of the godfathers of modern tattoo art.

"This partnership between Sailor Jerry and Harley-Davidson was such a no brainer. These two iconic Americana brands really make sense to come together," said Ashley Marsh, a brand ambassador for Sailor Jerry’s. "Between the artistic-ness (sic) of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins and the straight art and freedom of Harley-Davidson."

The bikes will be available for viewing at locations around the country throughout the summer and will later be available for ownership through a sweepstakes thrown by Sailor Jerry Spice Rum.