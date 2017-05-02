UPDATE: Merrill man beaten makes speedy recovery

A man who was badly beaten outside a Merrill bar on St. Patrick's Day has made a speedy recovery, according to family members.

In March, 32-year-old Matt Meisner was knocked out and smacked his head on concrete outside of Dat Bar in Merrill.

Family members told Newsline 9 that Meisner underwent brain surgery and was expected to stay in the hospital for 8 weeks.

Less than a month after the attack, Meisner was discharged from the hospital where family members said he is beginning to return to his normal self.

Friends and family reported that Meisner did nothing to provoke his attacker.

Merrill Police are investigating the incident as a battery but no one has been arrested at this time.