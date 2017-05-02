Friends, family of Detective Weiland take part in organ donation walk

After falling in the line of duty during the Marathon County shooting rampage, Detective Jason Weiland continues to save lives.

The Everest Metro officer is an organ donor, and to recognize his continued service, friends and family took part in the Recycle Yourself Fun Run/Walk in Marshfield.

The event, put on by the Ministry Foundation, aims to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

"Every ten minutes, a new name is added to that list," said Amanda Gilmeister, the organizer of the event. "Every day, two people die waiting for that life-saving gift."

Weiland provided that gift.

"He's helping people in ways that we never could have imagined that he would be helping people," said his Detective Shane Heilmann, who worked with Weiland at the Everest Metro Police Department.

The group wore shirts with Weiland's name and badge number, 1274, written on the back.

The message "Protect, serve and sacrifice. Donate life," was written on the front.

It was all a reminder of Weiland's lifelong mission, that he continues to live out after he's no longer in uniform.

"In my eyes, Jason was a hero," said Heilmann. "Overall, it was a really nice tribute."