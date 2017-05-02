Car totaled in Marathon Co. rollover crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car totaled in Marathon Co. rollover crash

Posted:
WESTON (WAOW) -

A car is totaled after a rollover crash in rural Weston late Tuesday morning. 

Authorities responding to the scene on County Road N said the driver who was alone was not wearing a seat belt but walked away from the crash unharmed. 

Lt. Ryan Weber with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the crash is unknown.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.