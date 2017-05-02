Wisconsin Assembly approves bills combatting homelessness - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Assembly approves bills combatting homelessness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly has passed a package of legislation to fight homelessness in Wisconsin.

The four measures have bipartisan support and easily cleared the Assembly on Tuesday.

Some Democrats have argued the proposals don't go far enough in fighting homelessness. But supporters have praised lawmakers for tackling the issue for the first time in years.

One bill would create a new council to coordinate government and private efforts to address homelessness.

A second bill would create a pilot program to prioritize chronically homeless people on the waiting list for federal housing vouchers.

Another proposal would free up more money for transitional housing statewide. And a fourth bill would make $75,000 available to one city for a pilot project to help the homeless find work.

