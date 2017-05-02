WANTED: Jeremiah Button - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
PORTAGE CO. (WAOW) -- According to the Portage County sheriff's Facebook page, authorities are searching for a man on their top ten most wanted list.

41-year-old, Jeremiah Button has several warrants out for his arrest:

  • 1st degree child sexual assault
  • Repeated sexual assault of same child
  • Possession of Child Pornography

Button is 5'11", 175 lbs., has blond hair, blue eyes, tattoos and a scar on his forehead. His last known address was in the village of Richfield.

If you know the whereabouts or have any know knowledge of Button, please call the Portage County sheriff's office or Portage County Crime Stoppers.

