UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after Wausau crash

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A two-car crash in Wausau knocked out power to thousands of customers Tuesday evening, according to an official with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 4,000 customers lost power due to the crash at the intersection of North Second Street and Humboldt Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Power was restored to most customers by 8 p.m.

A Newsline 9 reporter on the scene saw someone taken away in an ambulance.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. 

