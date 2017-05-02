Changes made to how UW Stevens Point handles certain crimes

Changes were made Tuesday evening to how University of Wisconsin Stevens Point handles certain crimes.

The Stevens Point Police Department will now immediately assist the campus police in investigating felony cases such as sexual assaults, homicides, or kidnapping.

"These are some of the most serious felonies that take a precise type of investigation and resources," said Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske. "At the end of the day we want to do what's best for the victim."

The protocol memorandum all stemmed from a controversial sentencing back in August, 2016. It was a sexual assault case that the campus police investigated, but prosecutors disagreed with how the case was handled, calling for change.

"There were some things, cases that were brought to my attention," said Molepske. "I reached out to the chancellor and the police chief on the campus and the police chief at Stevens Point to discuss we need some dialogue on information sharing, police training, and investigation strategies."

Tuesday night, then changes became official.

"Great opportunity, great example how the city and university can come together and partner in an area that's really, really important," said UWSP Chancellor Bernie Patterson.

Not only will the two agencies work together during investigations, joint prevention and training efforts will be taken.

"If we're providing services for the victims in our community that's what it's all about," said Stevens Point Police Chief Marty Skibba.

The goal of the changes is for justice.

"We want to do what's best for the case and ultimately make sure the community at large is best represented," said Molepske.