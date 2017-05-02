Chicago Police say 2 officers shot during an "encounter" - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chicago Police say 2 officers shot during an "encounter"

CHICAGO (AP) -- Chicago police say two officers have been wounded during an incident on the city's Southwest Side.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that they were wounded during "an encounter" late Tuesday.

Guglielmi says the two officers were taken to Stroger Hospital. One officer was shot in the back and the other was shot in the arm. Guglielmi described their conditions as serious.

Authorities say police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was headed to the hospital.

