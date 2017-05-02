Annual race supports domestic violence, sexual assault victims

Hundreds participated in the 15th annual Take A Step 5K in Stevens Point. People of all ages walked and ran late in the afternoon.



It's a fundraiser for cap services to support victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and youth in crisis.



Organizers said it's important to bring awareness to these services in the community because they allow people to be supported safely.

Cap services offers programs to fight poverty across the state.



The first place runner in the event came in with a time of just over 19 minutes.