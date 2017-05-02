Annual race supports domestic violence, sexual assault victims - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Annual race supports domestic violence, sexual assault victims

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Hundreds participated in the 15th annual Take A Step 5K in Stevens Point. People of all ages walked and ran late in the afternoon.
    
It's a fundraiser for cap services to support victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and youth in crisis.
    
Organizers said it's important to bring awareness to these services in the community because they allow people to be supported safely.

Cap services offers programs to fight poverty across the state.
    
The first place runner in the event came in with a time of just over 19 minutes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.