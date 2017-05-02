Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

Posted:

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

