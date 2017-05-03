Family of girl, 5, grateful to bus driver who found her wandering alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis.-- An alert Milwaukee County bus driver last week spotted a 5-year-old West Allis girl wandering by herself early in the morning.

"That tore me up that week so bad," said Cheryl Wentland, the girl's aunt.

Wentland said she told her goddaughter that they were going to the mall that day. She said the girl got up early and left her home without telling anyone.

"I promised to get her some shoes that weekend, and I think she had it on her mind, and she always says 'Wait for you by the bus stop,'" Wentland said.

Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver Tiffani Lee drove by the girl and instantly knew something was wrong.

"I'm a parent, so I knew no parent would let their children be outside in that kind of weather with a flip flop and a tennis shoe, no way," Lee said.

Lee invited the child to warm up on the bus as she called police for help.

A West Allis police officer then walked onto the bus and knelt down to speak with the child.

The little girl told him she was lost and he gently held her hand and walked her home.

Family members said they are forever grateful to both the officer and the bus driver's compassion.

"Thank you (to) that bus driver. Thank you so much. I got my baby back," Wentland said.

The family said the child somehow unlocked the front door and left while her mother and siblings were asleep.