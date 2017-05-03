Clinton child beats heart condition as Jimmy Kimmel's family begins the fight

CLINTON (WKOW) -- Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue is touching people across the globe. The late night host was in tears during Monday night's show as he spoke about his newborn son's heart troubles.

"They did an echocardiogram, which is a sonogram of the heart, and found that Billy was born with, um, a heart disease. Something called tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia," Kimmel said.

His son, Billy, had a successful open heart surgery and is now home. However, Billy will need a second surgery in three to six months, and another procedure sometime in his early teens.

The tough journey is all too familiar for one family in Clinton, Wisconsin.

At first glance, little Miles is your ordinary toddler.

"Choo choo," he yelled as he played with a set of train toys, pushing them along in his living room.

But if you look closer, you'll see a scar that stretches vertically across his chest. He calls it his zipper.

Miles has endured the pain no three-year-old should ever have to bare.

"He has tetralogy of fallot," his mother, Hiedi Kadlec, said as she explained the same diagnosis the Kimmel's received for their son.

It's a heart defect that causes oxygen-poor blood to flow out of the heart and travel throughout the body. But Kadlec says Miles had other heart problems, too.

"He had a lot of extra pulmonary arteries," she said.

His condition required three surgeries. Miles underwent open heart surgery at just three-months old. That was followed by other operations at nine and 18-months. All of the operations took place at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.

The difficult experience and prognosis proved to be too much for his first set of adoptive parents.

"They had decided that this was something they couldn't tackle themselves," said Kadlec.

Despite the financial toll, the Kadlec's took on the challenge and were reminded of the painful experience when Kimmel told his personal story about his son.

"This is what he looked like on Monday," said Kimmel as he showed his audience a picture of Billy after he got out of the operating room, still attached to several tubes and machines.

"That's the hardest moment, when your baby comes back and hooked up to all these machines and just like that," she said, referencing to when Miles was in the same position.

Miles had a checkup with his cardiologist during the last week of April and was told he has no restrictions and is healthy. He won't need another surgery until early adulthood when doctors will have to replace a valve to his heart.

The operations are life-saving, but are hard for both parents and their child. But it's a process that's well worth the risk for the happy ending, at least for these two families.

"You would never know that he's even been through what he's been through. He's a typical three-year-old that keeps us on our toes," Kadlec added.