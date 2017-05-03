Wisconsin Civil War flag on display in Madison

One of Wisconsin's most significant Civil War artifacts is now on display at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison.

It's a flag that was flown at Camp Randall, 156 years ago as President Lincoln's call for volunteers to preserve the Union was answered.

On the back of the silk flag is the earliest surviving painting of the State of Wisconsin seal on a military flag.

This was first presented to the La Crosse light guard, by the ladies of La Crosse, in 1860.

The flag traveled from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. with the regiment.

It was donated to the Veterans Museum by members of the American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse and will now be permanently on display in Madison.

