One year later: Madison parents reflect on their daughters surviving premature birth

Life in the NICU is something no family wants to go through with their newborn. Premature birth is the leading cause of death for babies in our country.

This month as March of Dimes' March for Babies approaches, a Madison family is reflecting on their twin daughters' premature birth. Brynn and Harper Gray are now almost 16 months old.

"They've really just helped us become more of a complete family," says their mother Kaitlyn.

"Every day is exciting and special," adds their father Matt. "It's just amazing."

Amazing isn't a word Matt and Kaitlyn used to describe their twin girls' entrance into the world though.

"[I was] scared," recalls Kaitlyn. "Anxious, but not in a good way."

Four months early on January 28, 2016, Brynn and Harper were born weighing just one pound, six ounces each.

"The day she went into labor it was, make it through the next hour," says Matt. "And then it was get through the day. Okay we made it through today. Let's get through tomorrow, the week."

Like the Gray girls, March of Dimes estimates one in ten babies are born too soon in the U.S. That's why more than 500 communities hold the March for Babies. This year's Madison walk will be May 13 at 8:30 a.m. in Olin Park. Kaitlyn and Matt will be marching with Brynn and Harper, along with 50 or more of their friends and family.

"We want to see every baby hopefully not have, or family, not have to go through what we went through. Three and a half months in the NICU is a long time," says Matt.

Their time was worth it though. Today the Grays report their girls are healthy and happy.

"The positive is they came out, and they're doing really well," says Kaitlyn.

"We have two little miracles with us," says Matt.

If you'd like to join the March for Babies in Madison you can find out more on their website. If you'd like to specifically be a part of the Gray family's team or donate to their fundraising goal, you can click here.