Congress expected to pass spending bill Wednesday; pre-existing conditions in GOP health plan still an issue

Wednesday Congress is expected to pass a nearly $1 Trillion spending bill to keep the government open until September. But it's the new GOP healthcare plan that's getting all the attention.

President Trump is pushing for a vote, but it appears House Republicans still don't have the numbers to pass the major legislation.

President Trump spoke in front of lawmakers while honoring the U.S. Air Force Academy football team Tuesday. "How's health care coming folks? How's it going? Alright? We're moving along? I think it's time now. Right?"

By an ABC News count, two "no's" could tank the new GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R - Wisconsin) says, "We're making very good progress with our members."

At issue: pre-existing conditions. In this bill, states would be allowed to opt out of covering them, which would satisfy the Freedom Caucus. But it doesn't sit well with moderate Republicans like Rep. Fred Upton. "This amendment torpedoes that. I told the leadership I cannot support this bill with this provision in it."

Rep. Upton is now working on an amendment to provide $8 Billion over five years to help people with pre-existing conditions pay premiums.

The spending bill to keep the government running is expected to pass Wednesday. But now, there's a dispute over who won in negotiations. Sen. Chuck Schumer saying, "No money for the border wall. Not one plug nickel."

President Trump is angry Democrats are claiming victory. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says, "The president is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with the Democrats and they went out to try to spike the football and make him look bad."

Despite that, the President is expected to sign the spending bill. But he's not happy with Democrats tweeting a threat the country needs a good shutdown in September to fix the mess.