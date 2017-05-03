What's next? Nick Viall's dad shares details about ABC reality star

Waukesha native and reality star Nick Viall is hanging up his dancing shoes. The judges eliminated "The Bachelor" star on Monday night's episode of "Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS).

"(I'm) sad that it's over. (I was) hoping to see him go further, but at the same time, seeing as he has no dance background, I guess he did pretty well," said Nick Viall's father, Chris Viall.

He added that it’s been surreal seeing his son on national television.

Nick Viall has appeared on "The Bachelorette," "The Bachelor," "The Bachelor in Paradise" and most recently competed in the 24th season of DWTS.

"Since he's done it a few times now you get a little bit used to it,” Chris Viall said.

Vanessa Grimaldi won Nick’s heart in the latest season of "The Bachelor." Nick’s father said they live in California now.

"They're working on their relationship. I tell people they've known each other for a minute. They're engaged, but now they're actually learning about each other, living together and working things out,” Chris Viall said.

He is not sure what his son’s long-term career plans are, but told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV what’s next for Nick Viall.

"He has a business that he's working on, I guess, that's rolling out in about a week, which is grooming stuff for men. It's called the Polished Gent," he said.

Chris Viall said it’s been a "wild ride" for the family.

He went on to say he’s "kind of looking forward to things returning to a little bit of normalcy."