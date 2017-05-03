What's next? Nick Viall's dad shares details about ABC reality star

UPDATE: Merrill man beaten makes speedy recoveryMore >>
After falling in the line of duty during the Marathon County shooting rampage, Detective Jason Weiland continues to save lives.
MEDFORD (WAOW) - A growing drug problem throughout central Wisconsin has community members banding together and taking action. Organizations in Taylor County held a march against meth Monday evening.
