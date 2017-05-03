Convicted murderer O'Kroley dies in Wisconsin prison - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Convicted murderer O'Kroley dies in Wisconsin prison

Posted:
O'Kroley at a Feb. 2016 court appearance O'Kroley at a Feb. 2016 court appearance
WAUPUN, Wis. (WKOW) -

Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV has learned that convicted murderer Christopher O'Kroley died early Tuesday morning at Waupun Correctional Institution.

In a statement from DOC, an internal investigation is now underway. Department of Corrections is not confirming the cause of death at this time.

O'Kroley was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing former co-worker Caroline Nosal. Nosal was killed outside Madison Metro Market as she left work in February 2016.

Nosal's parents tell WKOW-TV they got a call from the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Staff told them O'Kroley was found dead Monday night, which was Caroline's birthday, but they don't know anything else about the circumstances.

Jim and Jane Nosal released the following statement to WKOW-TV Tuesday night:

"We are horrified that there's been even another death. There's so many mixed emotions but we're looking in our hearts and we don't find anything malicious."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.