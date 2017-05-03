Convicted murderer O'Kroley dies in Wisconsin prison

Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV has learned that convicted murderer Christopher O'Kroley died early Tuesday morning at Waupun Correctional Institution.



In a statement from DOC, an internal investigation is now underway. Department of Corrections is not confirming the cause of death at this time.



O'Kroley was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing former co-worker Caroline Nosal. Nosal was killed outside Madison Metro Market as she left work in February 2016.



Nosal's parents tell WKOW-TV they got a call from the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday. Staff told them O'Kroley was found dead Monday night, which was Caroline's birthday, but they don't know anything else about the circumstances.

Jim and Jane Nosal released the following statement to WKOW-TV Tuesday night:

"We are horrified that there's been even another death. There's so many mixed emotions but we're looking in our hearts and we don't find anything malicious."