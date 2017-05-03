Several Wisconsin volunteers headed to help aid flood victims

The American Red Cross is sending help to seven states dealing with the fallout from severe weather.

Tom Osowski of Nekoosa left from the Central Wisconsin Airport Wednesday morning, traveling to flood-ravaged Missouri.

Two-hundred thirty-five people stayed in St. Louis shelters Monday night after they were forced from their homes by the floods.

The situation is expected to worsen as the Meramec River continues to rise.

He will assess the damage from those floodwaters so homeowners can get financial help from the red cross, Osowski said.

"You're actually right there with the affected individuals, and you get to talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their face, and help them on their first step back to recovery," Osowski said.

Another north central Wisconsinite, Carol Miller, is also among the 13 red cross volunteers from across the state being deployed to help out.