Several Wisconsin volunteers headed to help aid flood victims - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Several Wisconsin volunteers headed to help aid flood victims

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

The American Red Cross is sending help to seven states dealing with the fallout from severe weather.

Tom Osowski of Nekoosa left from the Central Wisconsin Airport Wednesday morning, traveling to flood-ravaged Missouri.

Two-hundred thirty-five people stayed in St. Louis shelters Monday night after they were forced from their homes by the floods. 

The situation is expected to worsen as the Meramec River continues to rise.

He will assess the damage from those floodwaters so homeowners can get financial help from the red cross, Osowski said.

"You're actually right there with the affected individuals, and you get to talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their face, and help them on their first step back to recovery," Osowski said. 

Another north central Wisconsinite, Carol Miller, is also among the 13 red cross volunteers from across the state being deployed to help out.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.